BTS at the Grammy Awards as first K-pop presenter and nominee

BTS receiving an award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — Korean pop superstars BTS will be presenting at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, in addition to being nominated for one of the coveted gramophone trophies.

It is not yet known which award the K-pop heartthrobs will be present, but they are listed as one of the nominees in the Best Recording Package category for their album Love Yourself: Tear.

Their competition in the category includes singer-songwriter Mitski and her album Be The Cowboy, and art rock musician St. Vincent and the album Masseduction.

BTS’ achievement marks the first time a K-pop group has ever been a Grammy nominee, and fulfills a wish member Suga has had since the septet made their debut in the United States.

During their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September last year, the boys were asked what else they wanted to accomplish following their explosive success worldwide.

Suga then sheepishly responded with, “Go to the Grammys.”

Members RM, Jin, Suga, V, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook made waves on the international stage in 2018, gaining numerous accolades inside and outside of music.

Love Yourself: Tear, which produced hits like FAKE LOVE and Anpanman, cruised to the top of the Billboard 200 chart in May last year.

Group leader RM then gave a moving speech at the United Nations’ 73rd General Assembly in September, advocating self-love and confidence in young people around the world.

In October, they appeared on the front cover of Time Magazine for the publication’s Next Generational Leaders edition.

BTS has since continued to win the hearts of both K-pop fans and music critics alike, with many comparing the pandemonium surrounding them to Beatlemania in the 1960s.