Curious onlookers, family and friends gather at wake for Singapore actor Aloysius Pang

The scene at Aloysius Pang’s wake in Singapore January 25, 2019. — TODAY pix

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 — The murmuring crowd of about 100 or so people who had gathered at Block 82A, MacPherson Lane, fell into a hush when a white hearse carrying the body of the late actor Aloysius Pang came into sight.

“Come already, come already,” someone said, as the hearse pulled up into the narrow driveway at about 9.20pm yesterday.

Cue a flurry of camera flashes, as many craned their necks and raised their mobile phones to capture the moment.

All the while, they stayed behind the barricades that were put up earlier in the evening.

Diners at the two coffee shops flanking the wake’s location paused mid-meal and peered over for a look.

Pang’s coffin was then carried out from the hearse, quietly and quickly. Almost on cue, emotive violin music starts playing from the speakers.

Following the coffin were family members and Pang’s colleagues from artiste management firm NoonTalk Media.

Pang’s mentor Dasmond Koh, fellow actor Xu Bin, as well as Pang’s older brother Kenny, were seen at the wake.

Aloysius Pang's coffin being wheeled into the tent.

One by one, family members, close friends and colleagues paid their respects at the wake against the backdrop of the same emotive music. Beside the white coffin was Pang’s black-and-white photograph.

As those inside the white tent paid their respects, some onlookers outside, too, put their hands together to pray.

Those present at the wake were gently reminded that Friday night’s section of the wake was a private affair. Still, a few remained.

By 10pm, less than half of the crowd remained outside the barricades, while the tables inside the wake were slowly filled up.

A housewife who gave her name only as Teresa said that she came by after reading media reports of Pang’s death and details of the wake.

“I can’t imagine how his family must be feeling now,” Teresa, who had been there since about 8.30pm, said. She added that she might visit the wake on Saturday when it is open to the public after noon.

Earlier in the day, Member of Parliament for MacPherson, Tin Pei Ling, visited the area while the wake was being set up.

In an interview with Channel 8 News, she described Pang’s death as “a very heartbreaking incident”.

“I think his departure has left a void that cannot be filled in the hearts of people who loved him and supported him,” she said.

“I think any parent will be able to feel the pain that the family must be going through.

“It really comes as a shock and I just sincerely wish the family that they will find the strength to overcome this very difficult period.” — TODAY