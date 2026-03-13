Real-time automated trade replication

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - KCM Trade , a leading global CFD broker, has recently announced the launch of KCM Trade Copy, a new mobile copy trading platform officially released in February and now available on both iOS and Android. The launch comes as the company marks its 10th anniversary, highlighting a decade of growth and innovation in the global trading industry.KCM Trade Copy is a dedicated mobile application that allows clients to automatically replicate the trades of experienced Master Traders in real time. Through the app, users can browse detailed trader profiles, review historical performance data, and select strategies that match their individual goals and risk preferences.Once a Master Trader is selected, their trades are automatically replicated in the client's account in real time, allowing users to participate in the markets without the need for constant monitoring or manual trading. Meanwhile, experienced traders can join the platform as Signal Providers, showcase their performance, grow a following, and earn profit-sharing fees, fostering a collaborative and opportunity-driven trading community.Key features of KCM Trade Copy include:By combining these capabilities within a single mobile application, KCM Trade Copy provides clients with a convenient and efficient way to engage with the global financial markets.The launch of KCM Trade Copy is part of KCM Trade 's broader strategy to continuously improve the trading experience for clients around the world. By integrating new technology alongside its established MT4 and MT5 offerings, the company is expanding opportunities for traders of all experience levels to participate in the markets with greater flexibility and convenience.With the launch of KCM Trade Copy, the company aims to foster a more inclusive environment where clients can choose strategies that align with their individual goals while strengthening long-term relationships with its global client base.Looking ahead, the company plans to further enhance the platform, including the development of a web-based version, as part of its ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive suite of trading tools designed to serve modern investors.Hashtag: #KCMTrade #KCMTradeCopy #10years #globalbrokers

