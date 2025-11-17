Ho Chi Minh City CFS expands from 4,600 square meters (sqm) to 6,800 sqm while Hai Phong CFS now spans 4,000 sqm.

DHL Global Forwarding's Ho Chi Minh Container Freight Station

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of DHL Group, has expanded its Container Freight Station (CFS) network in Vietnam, adding capacity and capabilities in two of the country's most critical gateways. The Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) CFS has increased from 4,600 square meters (sqm) to 6,800 sqm, and the Hai Phong (HPH) CFS now spans 4,000 sqm.The enlarged footprint increases bonded and non‑bonded capacity, enables faster cargo consolidation, quicker turnaround times, and greater operational resilience. As global trade patterns shift and Vietnam gains prominence as a strategic sourcing and distribution base, DHL's investment reflects both the country's growth potential and its critical position in regional and global supply chains."According to the latest DHL Global Connectedness Tracker , Vietnam is emerging as a key beneficiary of global trade realignments. Amid rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions, global trade volumes in the first half of 2025 grew faster than in any half-year since 2010 (excluding the pandemic years), with ASEAN countries—especially Vietnam—absorbing a significant share of redirected flows. Notably, China's exports to Vietnam surged, making it one of the top five destinations for Chinese goods in 2025," said Laurence Cheung, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding, Vietnam.This shift underscores Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains, advancing from a traditional manufacturing hub to a transshipment and distribution center. The report also reveals that international flows are stretching farther than ever, with the average distance of goods trade reaching a record 4,990 km in 2025. This trend highlights the importance of strategically located logistics infrastructure, such as DHL Global Forwarding Vietnam's expanded CFS network, to support long-haul, cross-border trade."We are driving logistics transformation by integrating infrastructure, technology, and sustainability to meet the demands of a rapidly shifting trade landscape. Our recent expansions underscore our commitment to help customers navigate complexity with confidence, as we raise the bar for service quality and strengthen Vietnam's role in global trade," he added.Thesits at the heart of the Binh Duong–Dong Nai industrial belt under the Ho Chi Minh City area, placing shippers within short reach of key production zones, inland depots, and the city's primary seaport and airport. With separated DHL operating areas and both bonded and non‑bonded options, the site supports international air and ocean flows, as well as domestic distribution. The facility offers inbound and outbound storage, consolidation, trucking, and customs coordination, as well as a suite of value‑added services including weighing, labeling, pick and pack, re‑packing, garment‑on‑hanger, and palletization. Security is designed for scale and sensitivity alike, with CT‑PAT compliance, 24/7 manned guarding, full‑coverage CCTV, intrusion detection on all doors, immediate generator power backup, and comprehensive fire protection.In the North, theextends DHL's reach across the manufacturing corridor anchored by the Hai Phong Port. Located inside an inland container depot, the certified ISO 9001 facility provides bonded and non‑bonded solutions with proximity to the port and overland connections to Hanoi's gateway airport. The operation covers inbound and outbound storage, consolidation, warehouse trucking, and customs. It delivers value‑added services ranging from packing and inside/outside labeling to sorting, weighing, wrapping, pick and pack, and customized handling. Security measures include CCTV with motion sensors, perimeter protection, racking and a fire detection and sprinkler system, as well as reusable pallet wrapping to support safe, high‑position storage.Beyond physical capacity, DHL is scaling its Integrated Warehousing Solutions (IWS) to complement its CFS network and offer customers tailored service designed to optimize their operations. Strategically located in Bac Ninh Province, the 3,000 sqm site provides versatile non‑bonded solutions with a dedicated high‑value cargo area and full business and operating licenses compliant with local regulations. The site's connectivity—within practical distance of Hanoi, Noi Bai International Airport, Hai Phong and Cai Lan seaports, and the Vietnam–China border at Huu Nghi—also supports inbound and outbound flows and agile regional and domestic distribution.Mature processes for air and ocean freight, inbound and outbound storage, and value‑added services such as labeling, kitting, packing and re‑packing, are paired with options at off‑airport cargo terminals that can simplify procedures, accelerate customs clearance, and deliver tangible time and cost benefits. The location meets top‑tier security standards, including TAPA's highest levels certifications (FSR‑Level A and TSR‑Level I), with motion‑sensing security statement for high‑value cargo, intrusion detection, immediate UPS and generator backup, as well as robust fire protection.These enhancements come alongside a sustainability milestone. DHL Global Forwarding Vietnam has achieved Leaf 4 Shipper certification under the GFA Labelling and Certification Program, recognizing the company's progress in implementing sustainable freight practices. The certification is a testament to DHL's vision as the Green Logistics of Choice—outlined in the Group's Strategy 2030—linking operational quality with decarbonization across the company's freight and warehousing portfolio.Hashtag: #DHL

