HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 - Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group, has been putting customers at the heart of its business. As customers' expectations for a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience continue to rise, in 2023, Watsons invested in opening and upgrading over 2,200 O+O (Offline plus Online) stores across 15 markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company expects to have over 3,800 new and refitted O+O stores by the end of 2024.According to, "As the leading health and beauty retailer in Asia, we're committed to offering our customers the highest quality range of products at great value, as well as providing them with a very pleasant shopping experience. We constantly hear from our customers about where we can improve, and we work closely with key brands to improve category-specific experience. Watsons has been at the forefront of revolutionising the in-store environment for customers, and over these two years, we are investing USD250 million in new store opening and upgrading existing stores across our 15 operating markets.""We are opening over 1,200 new stores in 2023-24 and investing in refitting approximately 4,800 stores in the same period. This means 75% of the store portfolio in Asia will provide a more innovative and upgraded experience for our customers."Watsons stores have been designed to appeal to modern beauty lovers seeking a more exciting shopping experience. Recently, Watsons China has introduced, where the entire interior design revolves around a captivating pink color theme, creating an ambiance that is particularly appealing to young customers. Additionally, spa services are offered in the stores, allowing customers to pamper themselves while shopping.Meanwhile, a designated Beauty Playground zone has been introduced in the new concept stores in. The Beauty Playground zone offers customers a fashionable and trendy experience-led makeup space, with access to on-hand makeup artists who can offer advice and expertise, as well as the opportunity to try out different looks and play around with colour cosmetics.has transformed its store into an aesthetically pleasing space that is perfect for social media. The stylish makeup zone features a lipstick-shaped makeup table and a circular pink light box on the ceiling. Additionally, Watsons offers My Colour Studio, where customers can receive seasonal colour analysis which helps them understand their skin tone, eye, and hair colour and find the perfect color palette for their clothing, makeup, and hair.takes shopping to a whole new level of fun and engagement. In addition to a variety of experiential zones such as My Beauty, Hair Studio, and Watsons To Go, they have introduced a K-pop Land dedicated to showcasing K-beauty products. The vibrant, colourful, and Instagrammable design of this zone attracts young customers, who can enjoy memorable moments with their friends while shopping together. Additionally, a Kid's Wonderland has been introduced, providing a perfect opportunity for customers to shop with their children and enjoy quality family time together.To meet the needs of the growing number of health-conscious customers, Watsons has also introduced a revitalising shopping experience for those seeking health products and personalised health consultations.has redesigned its flagship store, introducing the HealthQ health decoding station. This station features pharmacists, Chinese medicine practitioners, and nutritionists who provide personalised health consultations, vaccinations, and health assessments to help customers stay healthy.At, an enhanced health experience has been unveiled, featuring a modern and stylish store design along with a diverse selection of health products. To help customers in their personal journey to wellness, a private health consultation room has been introduced where pharmacists can provide personalised and professional advice tailored to individual needs."Watsons understands that simply providing the best products is no longer sufficient to meet the needs of our customers,". "We're committed to continuous expansion and innovation, offering the best O+O customer experience. Watsons will always strive to inspire our 100 million loyal members to Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great with us."Hashtag: #ASWatson

