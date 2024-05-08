Advertisement

For detailed information, please contact:Mr. Minh Ngo – Project Director (HP: +84 90 349 8285 – [email protected] Ms. Thien Trang – Communication Manager (HP: +84 902 120 694 – [email protected]

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2024 - For the first time in Vietnam, the international exhibition specializing in stationery will be held under the name International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery ( VietOffice 2024 ). This is an event organised by VINEXAD - Vietnam's leading exhibition organizer in collaboration with Vietnam Office Machinery Association (VOMA), from May 22to May 24, 2024 at Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE) - 91 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem District, City. Hanoi.VietOffice 2024 is not only a premise for long-standing, reputable stationery businesses to affirm their position, but also an opportunity for young brands to explore the market, expand cooperation and increase business connections.Despite all the changes in social life, education is still a priority field for promotion. The number of students over the years remains stable and new educational establishments are increasing. Along with that, policies to attract investment and economic stimulus packages create conditions for businesses to develop the size of human resources and offices. These factors directly impact the importance of the stationery industry.As a familiar field, stationery is shaped with products serving study and daily office work, for example: pens, notebooks, scissors, etc.However, nowadays, the definition of stationery is changing and expanding to meet the actual needs of the market. In addition to traditional stationery items, medium to high-value machinery and equipment such as laser printers, photocopiers, projectors, plastic laminating machines... are widely being used in businesses and public agencies. The industry has become a pillar of strong growth in sales performance.According to Vietdata's report, the scale of the Vietnamese stationery market reached an estimated US$195.35 million in 2022. Forecasts from 2023 to 2029 predict the scale of the Vietnamese stationery and supply market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.37 per cent, reaching a value of $316.41 million by 2029.This growth is directly proportional to the increase in the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the process of infrastructure development in Vietnam.Based on positive signals from revenue and actual demand, the stationery industry still has much potential to make further breakthroughs. It is important to have fulcrums as a driving force, and one of them is trade promotion events such as the International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery (VietOffice 2024).With systematic investment from VINEXAD - Vietnam's leading exhibition organiser, VietOffice 2024 will be a place to give wings to businesses for reaching out to the ocean and join the global supply chain.To prepare for VietOffice 2024, the organiser has spent a lot of time researching and planning professionally to welcome participating businesses. The success and scale of VietOffice 2024 is expressed through talking numbers: 150 booths, 100 businesses from 09 countries and territories (India, Korea, Hong Kong, Poland, USA, Japan, China, Singapore and Vietnam). The exhibition is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors. For space design, VietOffice 2024 aims to modern 'concept', booths are specialised to honour the characteristics – and superiority of each product, such as:Each company has their own best quality products, affirming the position in the market, such as: Linc India, Sworld, Hyperwork, Phu Son, Bonsen Vietnam, Song Hy, Ergolife, Thanh Chuong, HP Vietnam, VPS Group, Silicom, Fujifilm Vietnam, Zoho,...Gathering famous brands helps the exhibition receive the attention from many companies in the industry looking for cooperation and investment opportunities. Understanding this, VietOffice 2024 offer the direct B2B program at booths with attractive privileges:These privileges will contribute to promoting the cooperation decisions of B2B customers into reality, and affirming the connecting role of VIETOFFICE 2024.VIETOFFICE 2024 will be not only stopping at expanding trade between businesses, the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors thanks to the variety of booths and product display. Featured within the framework of the exhibition is a specialised seminar with the topic: "Risk of business data loss and How to prevent" from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 22nd, 2024 organised by VINEXAD in collaboration with VCCI. The seminar will bring useful information to businesses in the industry. In particular, the National Digital Transformation & Business Development Conference - Honour Ceremony: Bright Star Awards/ Prestigious Brands - Quality Products - Trusted Services will take place from 8am to 2pm, on May 23, 2024 on the 2nd Floor of the Vietnam-Soviet Cultural Palace organised by the Vietnam Office Machinery Association (VOMA) in collaboration with VINEXAD and broadcast live on VTC6 and VTC.With the desire of many impressions from visitors, VIETOFFICE 2024 offers many attractive activities such as: Seminars, Tote bag decoration, Check-in to receive gifts,... Visitors will have guidance from experts, all for the best and memorable experience.With bright spots in organising ideas, VIETOFFICE 2024 truly becomes an ideal destination for everyone. The value from VIETOFFICE 2024 is calculated by the results of meetings and negotiations between businesses, creating a community of sustainable and long-term development.It is expected that VIETOFFICE 2024 will contribute to the outstanding growth of stationery industry, as well as promoting the global supply chain.VietOffice 2024 will take place from May 22 to May 24, 2024 at Hanoi International Exhibition Centre (ICE) - 91 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi City. For more information, please visit: https://vietofficexpo.com.vn/ For detailed information, please contact:Hashtag: #VINEXAD #VietOffice2024

