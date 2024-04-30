Advertisement

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - Recently, the globally leading cryptocurrency exchange ZUHYX announced that its application for the MSB financial license submitted to the FinCEN of the US Department of the Treasury has been approved, officially granting ZUHYX the MSB financial license. This approval marks a significant milestone in the compliance operations of ZUHYX and a crucial step in realizing its global compliance strategy. The US MSB license is one of the most authoritative licenses for cryptocurrency exchanges globally, allowing ZUHYX to operate its platform business in the United States while adhering to strict security and compliance standards.The successful acquisition of the MSB license demonstrates the firm commitment of ZUHYX as an industry pioneer to the safety of global users and the development of platform compliance. The ZUHYX team stated that the platform will continue to adhere to compliance principles, continuously improve security, and enhance user experience, providing comprehensive trading support and high-quality customer service.In the realm of ensuring user fund security and enhancing transaction transparency, obtaining the MSB license signifies that ZUHYX has met international standards in user privacy and fund security. It indicates that ZUHYX has implemented a robust internal compliance management system and risk control system, implemented strict KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) measures, and maintains close cooperation with regulatory authorities to effectively prevent the infiltration of illegal funds.The MSB license of ZUHYX will further strengthen the compliance foundation of the platform in the North American market, laying a solid foundation for the global business development of the platform. Currently, as one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges of the world, ZUHYX, through continuous compliance operations, has increased global user trust in cryptocurrencies, adding millions of active users annually. The ZUHYX team stated that in the future, through compliance strategies, they will conduct localized operations tailored to different markets, including expanding service languages, developing new products, engaging with the community, and collaborating with institutions, aiming to maximize user experience.The acquisition of the US MSB license marks a new development milestone for the global expansion of ZUHYX. In the future, ZUHYX will continue to adhere to international financial standards, strengthen cooperation with global regulatory authorities, ensure continuous compliance in the ever-changing global financial environment, provide a safe and reliable trading experience for global users, and drive the industry forward.Hashtag: #ZUHYX

