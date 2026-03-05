BP evacuates foreign staff from Iraq’s Rumaila oilfield after drones land inside facility
Foreign staff were evacuated today from Iraq’s giant Rumaila oilfield, operated by British oil major BP, after two unidentified drones landed inside the field, three Iraqi oil industry sources told Reuters. — Reuters pic
Thursday, 05 Mar 2026 7:41 PM MYT
