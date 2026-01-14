ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 — Pakistan said today it had signed an agreement with a firm connected to World Liberty Financial, the main crypto business of US President Donald Trump’s family, to explore using World Liberty’s stablecoin for cross-border payments.

The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority said in a statement that a memorandum of understanding with SC Financial Technologies, a little-known company it described as an “affiliated entity” of World Liberty, would enable “dialogue and technical understanding around emerging digital payment architectures”.

The announcement represents one of the first publicly announced tie-ups between World Liberty, a crypto-based finance platform launched in September 2024, and a sovereign state. It also comes amid a warming of ties between Pakistan and the US.

Reuters was the first to report that the deal had been signed ahead of the regulator’s announcement.

Under the agreement, SC Financial Technologies will work with Pakistan’s central bank to integrate its USD1 stablecoin into a regulated digital payments structure, allowing the token to operate alongside Pakistan’s own digital currency infrastructure, a source involved in the deal said.

World Liberty CEO visits Pakistan

The announcement of the memorandum came during a visit to Pakistan by Zach Witkoff, son of US special envoy Steve Witkoff and co-founder and chief executive of World Liberty.

Zach Witkoff is also CEO of SC Financial Technologies. The company, registered in Delaware, co-owns with World Liberty the USD1 stablecoin brand, according to documentation on the stablecoin’s reserves from July 2025.

Witkoff met with “senior Pakistani stakeholders” to discuss how digital payment infrastructure, cross-border settlement and foreign exchange processes, the statement said.

“Our focus is to stay ahead of the curve by engaging with credible global players, understanding new financial models, and ensuring that innovation, where explored, is aligned with regulation, stability, and national interest,” said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Stablecoins, digital tokens typically pegged to the dollar, have ballooned in value in recent years. Under Trump, the US has introduced federal rules widely seen as beneficial to the sector, and countries across the world are beginning to examine the potential role of stablecoins in payments and financial systems.

World Liberty fuelled a sharp increase in income for the Trump family business, known as the Trump Organization, including from foreign entities, in the first half of last year, Reuters reported in October. Last May, MGX, a state-controlled Abu Dhabi investment company, used the World Liberty stablecoin to buy a US$2 billion equity stake in Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Pakistan has been exploring digital currency projects as it seeks to reduce cash usage and improve cross-border payments such as remittances, a key source of foreign exchange. Its central bank governor said in July it was preparing to launch a pilot for a digital currency and is finalising legislation to regulate virtual assets. — Reuters