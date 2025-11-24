SEOUL, Nov 24 — South Korea’s kimchi exports are expected to hit an all-time high this year amid rising global demand for Korean food, customs data showed Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Overseas sales of kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish typically made from cabbage, reached US$137.39 million (RM569.3 million) in the first 10 months of 2025, up 2 per cent from US$134.67 million recorded over the same period last year, according to data by the Korea Customs Service.

Imports of kimchi rose 3.1 per cent year-on-year to US$159.46 million from US$154.59 million over the 10-month period.

At the current pace, full-year exports are expected to surpass the previous record of US$163.57 million set in 2024, backed by continued global interest in Korean cuisine.

Japan remained the largest buyer of Korean kimchi, importing US$47.55 million worth from January to October, up 4.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Exports to the United States fell 5.8 per cent year-on-year to US$36.01 million, while shipments to the Netherlands declined 3.3 per cent to US$7.97 million. — Bernama