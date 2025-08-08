KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd will implement the full adoption of electronic Central Depository System (CDS) account statements and notices (eStatements) for individual depositors effective Aug 25, 2025.

The exchange said in a statement today that the transition aims to enhance investor experience by providing faster and more secure access to CDS account-related information, while also reflecting its broader commitment to environmental sustainability.

Notwithstanding this, Bursa Malaysia will continue to issue hardcopy CDS statements and notices to specified depositors at no cost.

“Depositors aged 70 and above (born in 1955 or earlier) will continue to receive printed statements, and no action is required on their part. Those aged between 65 and 69 may submit a written request to their stockbrokers. This option is also available to depositors with disabilities.

“Depositors residing in areas with limited internet connectivity or those facing difficulties in accessing eStatements, as may be recognised by Bursa Malaysia on a case-by-case basis, may continue to receive printed copies,” it said.

It said that those specified depositors who qualify and wish to opt in to receive hardcopy CDS statements and notices may approach their respective stockbrokers with supporting documents.

Bursa Malaysia said other depositors who prefer to continue receiving hardcopy CDS statements and notices may subscribe at any time through their respective stockbrokers.

“A monthly fee of RM10 will apply, which will be channelled towards charitable purposes administered by Yayasan Bursa Malaysia, the exchange’s charitable foundation,” it said.

It said depositors who have not made the transition to eStatements should do so through any of the related Bursa Malaysia platforms.

“Depositors who currently receive their eStatements via email can also access the eStatements through the MyBURSA portal and the ‘Bursa Anywhere’ mobile application,’ it added.

For more information, depositors can contact the Bursa Anywhere Service Desk at 03-2034 7090 or Depositor Services at 03-2034 7007. — Bernama