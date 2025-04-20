JOHOR BARU, April 20 — The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) Business and Investment Forum will be held tomorrow at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here, carrying the theme “JS-SEZ: Bridging Economies, Strengthening Supply Chains”.

The two-day event is organised by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), in collaboration with Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Johor state government.

In a statement today, MITI said the forum has been oversubscribed, with close to 1,000 registered participants, reflecting strong interest from both countries.

“It will bring together high-level policymakers, business leaders, government-linked companies (GLCs), institutional investors and industry representatives, making it one of the largest platforms for economic cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore to date,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, a key highlight of the forum is the opportunity for attendees to gain first-hand insights from top-level policymakers, including Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, and Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who will officiate the forum as the main host.

MITI said three panel discussions on the first day will feature policymakers, captains of industry, and subject-matter experts engaging in high-impact discourse, offering valuable insights into the unique offerings and growth potential of the JS-SEZ.

“There will also be discussions on themes such as ‘Fostering Business Expansion and Transforming Talent and Technology’, ‘Innovation and Wealth Creation in the Malaysia-Singapore Nexus’, and ‘Building a Future-Ready Supply Chain’,” it said.

It said that on the second day of the event, the forum will feature a supply chain seminar titled “Unlocking Supply Chain Opportunities for Local Companies, Empowering Economies, Connecting Communities”.





Business matching sessions will also be held, along with a “Business Clinic” session for those requiring personalised consultation and tailored support, connecting participants directly with several anchor companies and agencies.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul, in the statement, said his ministry looks forward to working closely with the Johor state government, MTI and other key stakeholders in making the JS-SEZ a preferred destination for quality investments to drive future growth, job creation, and innovation within ASEAN.

“The fast-changing global order requires nations like Malaysia and other ASEAN members to operate not only with agility and flexibility, but also with stamina and resilience.

“As the JS-SEZ leverages the complementary strengths of Malaysia and Singapore, we are also enhancing alignment on regional policies and infrastructure, driving value creation across critical industries, and strengthening ASEAN’s supply chains,” he said.

Additionally, Onn Hafiz said the JS-SEZ will unlock more of Johor’s economic potential as the state and Singapore have had a long-standing economic partnership.

“(This initiative) will significantly contribute to Johor’s ambition of becoming a regional hub for sectors such as the digital economy, research and development, advanced manufacturing, agrotechnology, tourism, and logistics.

“We are working closely with the federal government to ensure that our pro-business policies continue to attract high-tech (technology), high-value, and green investments that create better-paying job opportunities, while supporting our commitment to sustainable growth,” he added. — Bernama