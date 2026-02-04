MELAKA, Feb 4 — The Melaka Department of Environment (DOE) has identified a premises believed to be the source of the pollution after the flood catchment pond at the Bukit Rambai Industrial Area here turned black.

Melaka DOE director Rosli Mustafa said preliminary investigations found that this could have been caused by the release of liquid waste by a nearby factory involved in the processing of scheduled waste.

“This has caused concerns of environmental pollution and public safety risks. We are intensifying investigations and monitoring to identify the actual cause of the pollution and those responsible for releasing the waste into the flood catchment pond,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, Rosli said that as of Monday (February 2), the Melaka DOE had identified a premises suspected to be involved in the incident and instructed it to stop releasing any waste that could cause pollution.

He added that any final decision regarding the matter would depend on the Department of Chemistry’s sample analysis, which is expected to be out between one and four weeks.

He urged those with information or complaints regarding environmental pollution to contact the DOE hotline at 1800-88-2727. — Bernama