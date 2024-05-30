JOHOR BARU, May 30 — Johor Port Bhd, a member of the MMC Group, witnessed FGV Palm Industries Sdn Bhd’s (FGVPI) maiden export of certified palm kernel shells (PKS) to Japan.

The landmark event follows FGVPI receiving the prestigious Golden Green Label (GGL) Certification recently, which facilitates PKS imports into Japan.

“The Golden Green Label is awarded to companies which meet the stringent criteria for sustainability, environmental management and social responsibility.

“FGVPI’s adherence to these high standards reflects its dedication to preserving the environment while producing high-quality palm oil products,” Johor Port said in a statement today.

The port operator said the inaugural shipment is a milestone for FGVPI and also underscores Johor Port’s capabilities as a southern gateway multi-purpose port.

“The successful export of certified PKS to Japan through Johor Port showcases our capability to handle diverse and specialised cargoes.

“PKS are part of our dry bulk cargo and 2024 is shaping up to be a promising year for dry bulk with a year-on-year increase of eight per cent up to March 2024,” Johor Port chief executive officer Md Derick Basir said.

Going forward, he said the port is confident of handling 15 per cent more dry bulk volume than in 2023.

Meanwhile, FGVPI said it is targeting two shipments of 20,000 tonnes (MT) of certified PKS per month to Japan, reinforcing its commitment to meeting international demand with sustainable products.

It added that this ambitious target is aligned with FGVPI’s strategy to expand its market presence and contribute to global renewable energy solutions, which is part of the “Waste to Worth; Harmonising Palm Biomass Value for a Sustainable Future” initiative to enhance the global biomass market. — Bernama