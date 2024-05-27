PHNOM PENH, May 27 — Cambodia today called on entrepreneurs to use e-commerce platform like China’s Alibaba to sell their products to the international market.

Speaking at a seminar on “Beyond borders: bringing Cambodian products to the global market through Alibaba.com,” Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul said her ministry and the Alibaba Group inked a Memorandum of Understanding to directly sell Cambodian products on the Alibaba e-commerce platform in October 2023.

“To date, about 10 Cambodian enterprises have put up their products such as peppercorns, mango jam and bird nest for sale on the e-commerce platform,” she told some 320 participants.

“I’d like to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises to market their products on the platform in order to help boost the exports of Cambodian products to China and the global market,” she added.

Nimul said Cambodia will launch a national pavilion on the Alibaba.com in September on the sidelines of the 21st China-Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Expo.

The minister highlighted that under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, Cambodia is able to export its products to the fellow RCEP members and China with preferential tariffs.

Cambodia exported products worth US$8 billion in the first four months of 2024, up 15.2 per cent from US$6.94 billion over the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise’s report. — Bernama-Xinhua