IPOH, May 25 — The North Region One District, One Industry Showcase 2.0 programme allows entrepreneurs to raise their sales and improve their businesses, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said.

He added that such programmes was the manifestation of the government’s efforts to support micro, industry entrepreneurs through various initiatives, which would contribute to the local economy.

“The Showcase 2.0 opens opportunities to entrepreneurs to exhibit their products, gain exposure and advice from the booths of government agencies and banking institutions.

“I urge all entrepreneurs to make the most of this opportunity to obtain information and financing facilities suited to their respective businesses,” he said during his speech at the officiation of the programme here today.

The three-day programme that began yesterday at the Indera Mulia Stadium here is jointly organised by the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop) and the Perak State Entrepreneur Secretariat (STeP).

Meanwhile, KUSKOP deputy secretary-general (entrepreneurial development) Datuk Zamri Saleh said during his welcoming speech at the event that for ministry agencies such as Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia had approved financing totalling RM73.1 million to 8.860 entrepreneurs for the first four months of this year.

Also, 901 entrepreneurs under the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) received RM17.95 million in financing in the same period.

“In addition, Bank Rakyat channelled RM34.7 million in financing to 108 entrepreneurs and seven entrepreneurs received financing from SME Bank totalling RM24.1 million,” he said.

Zamri also stressed that the ministry wanted to create more entrepreneurs of quality throughout the country and would continue to provide the best services in terms of marketing, finance, capacity development and training. — Bernama