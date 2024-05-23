KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — YTL Corporation Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter (3Q 2024) ended March 31, 2024 increased to RM496.23 million from the same period last year of RM414.14 million.

Its revenue declined to RM7.21 billion from RM7.33 billion last year, attributed to the decrease in work done for third-party construction projects in the construction unit and due to lower revenue recorded in the utilities unit.

For the cumulative period of nine months, the net profit gained to RM1.61 billion from RM547.67 million, and the revenue grew to RM22.26 billion from RM20.41 billion last year.

No dividends have been declared for the current financial quarter for the group.

Meanwhile, YTL Power International Bhd’s third quarter net profit jumped to RM698.69 million from RM519.64 million last year, principally attributed to better performance in the power generation segment.

However, revenue for the quarter dropped to RM5.16 billion from RM5.36 billion last year.

For the cumulative nine months, its net profit rose to RM2.39 billion from RM891.74 million, and revenue arose to RM15.98 billion from RM14.80 billion last year.

The group expects the performance of its business segments to remain resilient due to the essential nature of its operations.

YTL Power declared an interim dividend of three sen per ordinary share for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, payable on June 28, 2024. — Bernama