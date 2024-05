HONG KONG, May 22 — Hong Kong shares closed lower for a second day today as investors struggled to track a record day on Wall Street, with focus turning to the release of earnings from US chip giant Nvidia later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.13 percent, or 25.02 points, to 19,195.60.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.57 points to 3,158.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.24 percent, or 4.19 points, to 1,784.69. — AFP