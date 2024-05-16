KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — AirAsia has been unveiled as the official airline partner for the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 (MCS 2024), ensuring greater accessibility and connectivity for delegates and participants from China and Asean countries.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) senior director of the strategic planning division, Raja Badrulnizam Raja Kamalzaman, said the summit is a strategic opportunity to enhance Malaysia’s trade, investment, and cultural ties.

Besides AirAsia, Tourism Malaysia and the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia are also MCS 2024’s latest strategic partners.

“Through partnerships with influential business councils and chambers of commerce, we strengthen our collective ability to facilitate trade and investment opportunities.

“AirAsia’s participation as the official low-cost carrier strategically expands the summit’s accessibility to a wider audience, amplifying our impact,” said Raja Badrulnizam in his speech at the ‘MCS 2024: Networking Engagement Series’ in Kuala Lumpur here today.

He said MCS 2024 would create significant opportunities that could unlock RM2 billion in potential trade and investment.

Themed, ‘Prosperity Beyond 50’, MCS 2024 celebrates the long-standing relationship between Malaysia and China while looking towards a future of shared economic prosperity.

Scheduled for December 17-19, 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), the event would comprise a three-day international trade and investment expo as well as a two-day Leadership Conference and is expected to draw 500 exhibitors and 10,000 delegates from Malaysia, China and Asean.

AirAsia group chief commercial officer Paul Caroll said the airline sees the collaboration as a strategic partnership, given AirAsia’s ongoing expansion across the region.

“We operate direct flight services to 16 destinations from Malaysia to China within AirAsia Group, including exclusive routes.

“In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China bilateral relationships, we are committed to strengthening the ties between the two countries through tourism and further contributing to welcoming the arrival of five million Chinese tourists, as set by Tourism Malaysia this year,” said Caroll.

As the largest foreign low-cost carrier between Malaysia and China, AirAsia would provide exclusive travel deals to summit participants.

“All participants for MCS 2024 can make their flight booking from now until the end of June, via AirAsia’s official website of the AirAsia MOVE app.

“A promotional code (with a 10 per cent discount) will be available at MCS 2024’s website at www.malaysia-chinasummit.com.my,” he said, adding that promotions would apply for travel dates between December 9-20, 2024.

The promotional routes apply to AirAsia flights to and from major cities across Asia such as Hong Kong, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Sihanoukville, Vientiane and Manila.

Additionally, delegates arriving in Kuala Lumpur could use AirAsia Ride for local transportation, complemented by offerings such as AirAsia’s Santan meals and merchandise at the summit.

MCS 2024 is jointly organised by Matrade and Qube Integrated (M) Sdn Bhd as one of the flagship programmes to commemorate the Malaysia-China 50th anniversary event, endorsed by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

Other strategic partners of MCS 2024 include the Malaysia-China Business Council, the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China and the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau. — Bernama