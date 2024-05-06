KUCHING, May 6 — UDA Holdings Bhd is targeting 30 per cent sales for the Neu Pendington serviced apartment and commercial space development project in the first year after its third-quarter launch this year.

President/chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Salem Kailany said the project, Sarawak’s first integrated development, is in the process to secure approval for an advertising permit and developer’s license (APDL).

“This APDL licence, under the Sarawak Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, is expected this July, after which UDA will launch Tower A serviced apartments (Phase 1A) and commercial space units (Phase 1B),” he said at UDA 2024 open house here, today.

Mohd Salem said the integrated project comprises 594 service apartment units, 265 units of commercial space and a 12-storey hotel development.

“The commercial space is among UDA’s initiatives to support local entrepreneurs especially micro, small and medium enterprises to expand business by placing them in UDA’s conducive commercial space,” he said.

Located in Pending, Neu Pendington is a collaboration between UDA and the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC). It is expected to be completed in 2029.

He said UDA also plans to develop urban areas, further expanding business opportunities in areas that include Bintulu and Kota Samarahan.

“Hopefully, UDA’s effort can contribute to Sarawak’s unity and economic development and empower the Madani Economy,” he said.

Also present were SEDC general manager Datuk Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, UDA group chief operating officer (property development) Azmi Salleh, SEDC deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan and UDA Land (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Mustafa Abdullah. — Bernama