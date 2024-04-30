KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is looking to further accelerate its current endeavours in artificial intelligence (AI) this year, which range from enriching customer experiences to optimising operational processes.

In its 2023 Annual Report, chairman Datuk Zainal Abidin Putih said that this year, the group is aiming to harness the power of technology to improve lives and businesses through smarter solutions.

“These include predictive analytics and enhanced customer experiences, thereby strengthening our leadership in digital innovation.

“Our optimism is fuelled by the prospects of increased hyperconnectivity and digitalisation across all customer segments as we navigate the future effectively, capitalising on emerging opportunities while striving for growth in all areas of our business,” he said.

Stepping into 2024, TM is poised to grow its business in anticipation of a year filled with exciting challenges coupled with great opportunities, said Zainal.

Set against the promising forecast of Malaysia’s economy projected to grow between 4.0 per cent and 5.0 per cent this year, he said this upturn reflects a landscape ready for innovation and progress.

“Central to this outlook is Budget 2024, where the government has earmarked substantial investments for digital advancement and automation.

“Besides the 5G Cyber Security Testing Framework allocation, a RM900 million loan fund was made available to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), dedicated to boosting business productivity through automation and digitisation,” he said.

As the leading national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider, TM remains at the forefront of executing the national fiberisation plan while spearheading the nationwide 5G rollout, said Zainal.

“Our active role in 5G implementation, backed by our nationwide fibre infrastructure, digital platforms and wealth of experience, is poised to drive significant advancements,” he added. — Bernama