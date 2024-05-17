KEPALA BATAS, May 17 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has approved an allocation of RM26.3 million for the maintenance of infrastructure at its 15 accredited centres across the country to provide comprehensive facilities for students.

Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the effort includes adding the latest learning equipment to ensure that the 3,600 students enrolled in more than 20 study programmes nationwide have knowledge aligned with industry needs.

“The allocation is to improve infrastructure and training facilities at each KPKM institution to ensure all our students have up-to-date knowledge that can be used to advance the national agricultural sector, while also meeting the current needs for skilled labour in the country.

“The employability of graduates from KPKM accredited centres is also very encouraging. If we look at the average absorption into the industry, it is over 72 per cent, and in certain fields, it reaches up to 97 per cent, showing that graduates meet industry requirements,” he said after attending a townhall session with over 200 students from Northern Zone Agricultural Institutes at the Bumbung Lima Agricultural Institute here today.

Arthur said the session aimed to strengthen the relationship between the top management and trainees, while also providing an opportunity for them to channel any complaints or suggestions to KPKM for improvement.

He said the meeting also provided KPKM with an opportunity to give an overview of the current economic situation in the agricultural sector so that trainees can prepare themselves in terms of practical knowledge and job opportunities after completing their studies at the certificate or diploma level.

He said KPKM plays a role in transforming the agricultural sector to be more modern, dynamic and competitive by training skilled workers to become commercial and large-scale agricultural entrepreneurs through the agricultural training certification programmes provided.

In line with the current workforce needs of the agricultural and agri-food sectors, Arthur said KPKM is also committed to adapting the latest agricultural technology in the teaching and learning processes at its accredited centres. — Bernama