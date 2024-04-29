KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in positive territory in mid-afternoon due to continuous buying in selected heavyweight counters, mainly in the utilities, telecommunications and media sectors.

YTL Power International Bhd advanced 40 sen to RM4.82, YTL Corporation Bhd added 17 sen to RM3.20, Maxis Bhd went up 10 sen to RM3.68, and Axiata Group Bhd gained five sen to RM2.80.

These counters lifted the composite index by a combined 10.70 points.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.27 points to 1,582.43 from last Friday’s close of 1,575.16. The benchmark index opened 1.14 points better at 1,576.30.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 444 to 372, while 674 counters were unchanged, 883 untraded and 112 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 3.10 billion units worth RM2.0 billion.

Among the heavyweight stocks, Maybank, Public Bank, CIMB and Tenaga Nasional shed two sen each to RM9.77, RM4.19, RM6.59 and RM11.90, respectively, while IHH Healthcare gained three sen to RM6.30.

As for the actives, MYEG shaved 1.5 sen to 90.0 sen, Capital A advanced 4.5 sen to 78 sen, Top Glove added five sen to 88 sen, while TWL Holdings and Bina Puri were flat at three sen and 7.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 57.80 points higher at 11,884.59, the FBMT 100 Index increased 56.73 points to 11,518.18, and the FBM 70 Index jumped 96.82 points to 16,513.60.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 63.82 points to 12,055.77, and the FBM ACE Index climbed 14.58 points to 5,076.59.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index edged up 0.49 of-a-point to 977.91, the Plantation Index added 11.51 points to 7,414.46, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.84 of-a-point to 188.17. The Financial Services Index slipped 23.74 points to 17,280.07. — Bernama