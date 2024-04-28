AMMAN, Jordan, April 28 — Malaysians residing in Jordan can play a role as ‘ambassadors’ to promote the products of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and national cooperatives of Malaysia, suggests the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said that his ministry, through the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM), Malaysian Cooperative Institute (IKMa), and National Cooperative Movement of Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa), is ready to assist Malaysians in Jordan interested in venturing into entrepreneurship, particularly through the cooperative platform.

“I hope that our diaspora and Malaysian students can become ambassadors for the services, products, and brands of Malaysian MSMEs, cooperatives, and franchises at their workplaces or campuses.

“The marketing of Malaysian products in international markets certainly requires the support of ambassadors like them,” he said during an open discussion between the delegation of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) and the Malaysian diaspora in Jordan on Saturday.

Also present were Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasir Abdul Rahman, SKM Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal; Chief Executive Officer of SKM Rusli Jaafar; IKMa Director General, Datuk Mohd Ali Mansor and Angkasa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Abdullah Jusoh.

Meanwhile, Ewon emphasised that the participation of professionals, youth, and civil servants in the cooperative movement is important, as they can contribute ideas to ensure the dynamic growth and relevance of the cooperative movement in line with the country’s socio-economic development.

“I believe that the experiences of Malaysians in Jordan, including students who live and work in diverse international environments, can further strengthen their personalities, cultivate skills to address challenges, and create influential global networks,” he added.

Ewon said that MSMEs contributed RM580.4 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with exports valued at 10.5 per cent or RM144.5 billion and employed 48.2 per cent or 7.59 million people in the labour-intensive sector in 2022.

“Last year, the number of cooperatives continued to increase to 15,809 with a total membership of 7.2 million, share capital of RM17.45 billion, asset generation of RM165.89 billion, and acquisition value of RM64.56 billion.

“In the franchise sector, there are over 1,000 registered brands,” he said. — Bernama