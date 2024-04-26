LONDON, April 26 — Copper prices rallied today above US$10,000 (RM47,697) per tonne for the first time in two years, propelled by soaring global demand and tight supplies.

In early morning trade on the London Metal Exchange, the price of copper breaching the key level for the first time since April 2022 to peak at just over US$10,028. It later stood at US$9,992.50 per tonne.

The base metal is in the spotlight after mining giant BHP launched yesterday a US$38.8-billion takeover bid for British rival Anglo American, in an audacious move to create the world’s biggest listed copper producer.

However, Anglo American today rejected the offer as too low, slamming it as “highly unattractive” and “opportunistic”.

Copper is currently experiencing a demand boom on the back of its diverse uses in the renewable energy transition, from electric vehicles to solar panels and wind turbines.

The metal faces additional upward pressure from other factors including strikes, geopolitical tensions and increasing regulation.

Back in March 2022, copper had scored a record high of US$10,845 per tonne in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. — AFP