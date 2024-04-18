NEW YORK, April 18 — Wall Street stocks were mixed early today, extending a more difficult period after the market's heady start to 2024.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen in the last four days, with analysts pointing to geopolitical worries and shifting expectations on US monetary policy.

“Participants have been in more of a de-risking mode following five straight monthly gains that have stretched valuations to a point that have clashed with rising interest rates,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 37,883.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent to 5,018.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 per cent to 15,640.26.

Thursday's calendar includes the release of Netflix earnings after the market close, ushering in the peak period of results over the next 10 days in terms of large companies. — AFP

