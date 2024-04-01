KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) for smallholders has been activated for Sabah and Sarawak from April 1-30, 2024, based on the rubber production in March 2024.

In a statement, the Malaysia Rubber Board said beginning January 2024, the IPG will be activated if the average monthly farmgate price for cuplump rubber is at RM3.00 per kilogramme (kg) or below.

In March 2024, the average farmgate price for cuplump is RM 3.20 per kg for Peninsular Malaysia, RM2.85 per kg for Sabah and RM2.70 per kg for Sarawak.

Advertisement

As such, there are no IPG payments for smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia.

For Sabah, the March IPG rate for rubber cuplump and latex is 15 sen per kilogramme (kg) for 50 per cent dry rubber content (DRC) and 30 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC.

As for Sarawak, the rate is 30 sen per kg for 50 per cent DRC and 60 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the IPG rate for latex is 90 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC. — Bernama