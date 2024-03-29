KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) today announced the appointment of General (retired) Tan Sri Azizan Ariffin as its new chairman and Mohammad Ashraf Md Radzi as new chief executive, effective April 1, 2024.

It said in a statement that Azizan brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership acumen, having served with distinction in the Malaysian Armed Forces for 40 years, including becoming the 17th Chief of Defence Force, the first from the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

“His extensive background in military affairs, diplomacy and leadership development will be instrumental in guiding LTAT towards its strategic objectives and enhancing its role in supporting the welfare of our armed forces personnel and their families,” it said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, LTAT said Mohammad Ashraf will assume the role of chief executive following his tenure as chief financial officer of LTAT since March 2020.

“During his tenure, he demonstrated financial stewardship, spearheading the organisation’s financial strategies and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

“His leadership contributed to the organisational transformation agenda, resulting in the recovery of dividend levels to a sustainable rate, enhanced financial position as well as improved operational effectiveness,” it added. — Bernama

Advertisement