NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, March 19 — Malaysian rubber company, Thung Yai Rubber Co. Ltd, is hopeful that the Thai government will consider allowing natural rubber producers to import raw rubber from sources beyond the country.

Director Steven Te of Thung Yai said currently there is a supply shortage and the company is facing difficulties in getting supply of rubber from plantations.

“The supply shortage issue, could be due to the current hot season and influenced by rubber prices,” he said here today.

Te mentioned that in order to secure the supply of raw rubber, the company is forced to pay higher prices since the import of raw rubber is prohibited in Thailand.

Advertisement

He expressed hope that this issue can be addressed during future bilateral meetings between the leaders of the two countries.

Te added that the natural rubber produced by the factory is mainly used domestically, with exports to China, Europe, and Middle Eastern countries.

“Our production capacity is estimated at 4,000 tonnes per month to supply STR10, STR20 and STR Mixtures Rubber,” he said.

Advertisement

Thung Yai Rubber, a joint venture involving companies from Malaysia, China, and Thailand, is headquartered here and maintains an office in Songkhla, Southern Thailand.

Earlier today, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel, along with the Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, visited the rubber factory located on Tahan Chang Road.

Jojie stated that Thung Yai Rubber is a well-established rubber factory that has been operating here since 1998.

“We always wanted to hear from the Malaysian business owners on their investment, potential expansion and also challenges in doing business here.

“We are also ready to assist them in anyway we could to help them expand their business,” he said. — Bernama