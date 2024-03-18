KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Maintaining its distinguished legacy, the Graduates’ Choice Award (GCA) has once again brought to light the most sought-after employers in Malaysia for 2024.

Talentbank, in a statement today, said GCA recorded an impressive 464,220 accumulative votes from university students nationwide — a record-breaking level of participation since its inception, — in its sixth consecutive year as the definitive graduate employer branding award in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The credibility of the results is underscored by a meticulous verification process conducted by the Board of Audit Committees, comprised of 21 professionals hailing from both public and private universities,” it said.

It said that in a highly competitive sixth edition, more than 2,500 companies competed across over 90 categories.

Advertisement

“Notable winners include AIA Shared Services, Johnson & Johnson, Petronas, Sunway University, Top Glove, and Uniqlo, securing the title as Champion for Five Consecutive Years, while Maybank, EY, Maxis, AIA Bhd, Touch ‘n Go, Nestlé, and Intel maintain their winning momentum, remaining at the top in their respective categories,” the statement said.

Talentbank added that the GCA was conducted among recent graduates to articulate employment preferences in 2023 and the findings revealed a strong desire for starting salaries between RM3,000 and RM3,500, with a pronounced focus on work-life balance, job security, and career development as primary goals for that year.

“These insights are pivotal for employers seeking to secure and retain top talent by aligning with evolving expectations,” it said.

Advertisement

It also said that the GCA 2023 survey identified key attributes for employers to resonate with today’s graduates — salary and bonuses, career development, and company culture.

“Despite reduced work-from-home options post-pandemic, graduates continue to prioritise flexible working opportunities. The increasing significance of training and development opportunities underscores graduates’ steadfast commitment to continuous learning and personal growth.

“Concerning job hunting, while platforms like LinkedIn and job sites were favoured in 2022, there’s a notable 9 per cent surge in demand for career fairs in 2023, reaching 41 per cent,” it said, while adding that employers rated career readiness at five out of 10, indicating the need for universities to more actively engage with students for comprehensive job market preparation.

The statement also stated that the GCA’s success is anchored in inclusivity, recognising employers across 90 industries.

“As Malaysia’s workforce undergoes transformative shifts, GCA connects employers with the demands of current graduates, standing as a linchpin in shaping the nation’s future. Furthermore, GCA’s acknowledgment of Malaysia’s top employers instils a profound sense of pride among employees and significantly contributes to fostering a positive and vibrant work culture.

“Organisations making strategic investments in employer branding and creating environments conducive to growth can confidently anticipate heightened loyalty, increased productivity, and a notable reduction in turnover. The strategic application of these insights is paramount for sustained success,” it said.

Meanwhile, Talentbank chief executive officer Ben Ho, in the same statement, emphasised that the award, with complete endorsement from undergraduates, mirrors the aspirations of the emerging workforce.

“The top 25 companies showcased excellence in graduate employment, establishing a benchmark for others to follow. In pursuit of its goal to elevate graduate employability, the GCA’s stands as a valuable resource for numerous graduates and job seekers, serving as a guiding beacon in their quest to land their desired companies to work for to kick-start their careers,” he said.

Voting for GCA 2025 is now open until June 30 at www.graduateschoiceaward.com/vote/ and stand a chance to win amazing prizes, including the Apple MacBook Air or Apple iPhone 15. Explore more about GCA and vote for your Most Preferred Employers at www.graduateschoiceaward.com. — Bernama