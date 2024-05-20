JAKARTA, May 20 — Billionaire Elon Musk has launched SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet services in Indonesia, aiming to improve internet connectivity in remote areas, reported dpa news.



The founder and CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink also mentioned that his other companies are very likely to invest in the Southeast Asian country.





Musk joined key Indonesian government officials at a community health centre in Bali for the inauguration of Starlink services on Sunday.With this launch, internet services will reach areas with limited or no connectivity in the world’s largest archipelago, which comprises more than 17,000 islands. Musk emphasised that internet connectivity can be a life-saver for remote medical clinics in Indonesia.In a post on X platform, Starlink confirmed that “Across more than 17,000 islands, Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is available in Indonesia!”Talking to the local media, Musk said, “It is really important to emphasise the importance of internet connectivity and how much of a life-changer and a life-saver it can be.”Starlink, a satellite internet constellation owned by aerospace company SpaceX, so far has offered internet services and mobile broadband across many countries worldwide. Very recently, Starlink said it is now live across the 300 islands in Fiji, marking the 99th country, territory or market around the world where Starlink’s high-speed internet service is available.Starlink has also been installed on more than 200 cruise ships around the world, with many more set to come online soon to keep their passengers and crews connected with high-speed internet while on rivers and at sea. — Bernama-dpa