KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — KPJ Healthcare Bhd today announced Datuk Md Arif Mahmood will be stepping down as its non-independent non-executive director and chairman after completing his two-year tenure on March 31, 2024.

In a statement today, the private healthcare provider said Md Arif assumed his position as its chairman on April 1, 2022, as the country was transitioning to the endemic phase of Covid-19.

“Under his strategic leadership, KPJ Healthcare was able to capitalise on its strengths and capture the emerging opportunities to deliver its highest-recorded revenue of RM2.9 billion in 2022 and RM3.4 billion in 2023.

“Today, the value of KPJ Healthcare has also doubled in the past two years,” it said.

Hence, the board and management of KPJ Healthcare expressed their deep gratitude to Md Arif for his distinguished leadership, services, and invaluable contributions to the company.

The company said the appointment of the new chairman would be announced in due course. — Bernama

