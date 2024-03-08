KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Tourism Malaysia and Mastercard announced a strategic partnership to transform the travellers’ experience, and to support outreach efforts in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) exchanged between Tourism Malaysia director-general Manoharan Periasamy and Mastercard Division President, South-east Asia, Safdar Khan here, today.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan witnessed it.

Advertisement

Tourism Malaysia said the partnership will focus on four areas, including harnessing data insights and analytics with Mastercard’s regional data and services hub in Kuala Lumpur, which will provide actionable insights on traveller spending patterns, needs and preferences.

It also said that both parties will co-create the Travel Malaysia application, a one-stop solution for travellers, which offers personalised travel content and exclusive offers throughout the visitor’s journey, from itinerary planning and bookings to location-based offers on the go, set to be launched by 2025.

Both parties, through the partnership, will also create and roll out creative and engaging marketing campaigns, and Mastercard will introduce its signature programme, Priceless, to Malaysia, offering unique experiences and exceptional offers for travellers.

Advertisement

As part of the MOC, Mastercard is also named Tourism Malaysia’s Exclusive Payment Partner.

Khairul Firdaus said that the partnership with Mastercard highlights the ministry’s commitment to harnessing technology to create a more seamless and innovative travel experience in Malaysia.

He said that, by using data and insights, the ministry aims to improve visitor satisfaction and continuously innovate to engage with travellers.

Meanwhile, Manoharan said that the agency aims to leverage its collaboration with Mastercard to create distinctive experiences, positioning Malaysia as a premier global shopping destination.

“In 2023, Malaysia welcomed 20.14 million visitors, with tourism receipts reaching RM71.3 billion. Shopping activities constituted 33.9 per cent of total expenditure, contributing a remarkable RM24.1 billion,” he said. — Bernama