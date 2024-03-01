SHAH ALAM, March 1 — EON Berhad (EON) is targeting 500 bookings for its cars through EON Capital Sdn Bhd's new integrated digital financing platform over the three days following the launch of the facility today.

EON chief executive officer Akkbar Danial said the platform was launched in conjunction with the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024, which runs from today until Sunday at the EON headquarters in Glenmarie here.

If everything is in order, customers who make bookings at the autofest through the digital financing platform can get their cars on the same day, he told reporters after the launch.

Akkbar said during the festival, customers who book cars and apply for financing through the new platform stand to win attractive prizes worth a total of RM100,000 and the main prize, a Proton S70.

"Moving forward customers can be at home and purchase their cars. Of course, Malaysians prefer to be served but with the digital process, you can go all the way except for the signing of LoU (Letter of Undertaking) because under Bank Negara Malaysia regulations you still need a wet signature.

"We are linked to the Credit Bureau of Malaysia for approval,” he added.

Apart from being the official distributor of Proton national cars, EON also distributes global brands like Audi, Volkswagen and Mitsubishi through its subsidiaries.

A Bazar Raya for Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri is being held as part of the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024, with the participation of vendors in fashion, decorations, food and other products. — Bernama