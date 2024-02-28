KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — After last being held in 1969, the National Cooperative Congress will be organised once again by Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) for the third time on June 23 this year.

Angkasa president, Datuk Seri Abdul Fattah Abdullah said in a statement today that such a congress, known as the Malaysian Cooperative Congress, was first held in 1966 at Universiti Malaya to establish the National Cooperative Union to unify all cooperatives into a more comprehensive movement.

He said the outcome of the Second Malaysian Cooperative Congress held in 1969 led to the establishment of Angkasa in 1971.

“The cooperative movement has been rooted in this country for over 100 years and it is time to focus on the development and related issues of cooperatives in this country, and to seek consensus to empower them.

“We hope that through this congress, cooperatives will have the opportunity to re-examine the relevance and suitability of the cooperative acts and regulations in use to align with the dynamic environmental changes,” he said while officiating the Pahang II (East) State Annual Meeting (MAN) 2024 in Temerloh today, as quoted in the statement.

According to Abdul Fattah, Angkasa, through the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives ((Kuskop), will also collaborate with agencies under the ministry such as the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) and Institut Koperasi Malaysia (IKMa) as well as cooperative federations to ensure the success of this congress.

“As preparation, State Cooperative Conventions will be held at each MAN 2024 location to provide an opportunity for representatives to voice their ideas and views, especially in identifying issues and challenges that hinder the growth of the cooperative movement,” he said.

MAN 2024 which is held in a hybrid manner began on Feb 27 and will last until May 2, according to rotation starting with Pahang I (West). — Bernama