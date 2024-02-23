PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 ― Port Klang recorded the highest container handling volume in its history at 14.06 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2023 compared to 13.22 million TEUs in 2022, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Johor handled 10.48 million TEUs last year, compared to 10.51 million TEUs in 2022.

“The Port of Klang and PTP continue to remain in the top 20 busiest ports in the world.

“The excellent performance reflects Malaysia's economy as an important component in the world's supply chain,” he said in a speech about the achievements of the maritime sector at the Ministry of Transport's (MoT) Sua Kasih Madani Council event here today.

Loke noted that the ratio of transhipment cargo and local (indigenous) cargo in Port Klang had changed from 70:30 in 2014 to 55:45 last year.

Cargo transhipment refers to the process of transferring goods from one ship to another without going through the customs gate, while local cargo refers to goods produced or obtained in the country.

Meanwhile, Loke said PTP has discussed with logistics companies Maersk as well as Petronas in the construction of green methanol supply in collaboration with the Australian government's “Partnerships for Infrastructure” programme in building a sustainable fuel supply ecosystem (green bunkering) in the Southeast Asian region.

Commenting on the air travel sector, he said there was a 10.7 per cent increase in international and domestic passengers in January 2024, compared to January last year.

Loke noted that tourist arrivals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 also recorded an increase of 32 per cent in January 2024, reflecting the success of the 30-day visa exemption for Chinese and Indian tourists which took effect December 1, 2023. ― Bernama