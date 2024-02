KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The ringgit ended slightly higher against the US dollar today, although the greenback had strengthened as investors focused on the release of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting minutes, an economist said.

At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.7920/7965 versus the US dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of 4.7975/8000. — Bernama



Advertisement