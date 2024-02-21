KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, but the main index pulled back some of its losses due to a modest recovery in the financial sector.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid by 2.7 points to 1,552.89 compared with yesterday's closing of 1,555.59.

The benchmark index opened 1.49 points lower at 1,554.10.

The market breadth stayed negative, with losers surpassing gainers 628 to 353, 407 counters were unchanged, 909 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover amounted to 2.38 billion units worth RM1.51 billion.

Index-linked heavyweights Public Bank improved three sen to RM4.51, YTL Power rose four sen to RM3.96, while YTL and Sime Darby added two sen each to RM2.27 and RM2.65, respectively.

CelcomDigi lost nine sen to RM4.28, while Axiata and Tenaga Nasional slid eight sen to RM2.81 and RM11.28, respectively.

Advertisement

As for the actives, Hong Seng and TWL increased half-a-sen to 2.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively; MMAG eased half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, and Dialog dropped two sen to RM2.18.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 23.87 points to 11,525.34, the FBMT 100 Index shed 19.02 points to 11,179.60, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 49.12 points to 11,576.81, the FBM 70 Index slid 24.85 points to 15,521.02, and the FBM ACE Index fell 35.24 points to 4,845.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index recovered 16.66 points to 17,370.87, the Plantation Index fell 13.93 points to 7,329.43, the Energy Index was 9.37 points lower at 937.58, and the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 0.35 of-a-point to 177.45, while the Properties Index lost 10.77 points to 926.13. ― Bernama



