KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Guoann Dot Com Bhd, a homegrown online business platform, has signed memoranda of agreement (MoA) with Universiti Malaya (UM), Architectural Design Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co Ltd, China Smart Energy Industry Alliance (CSEIA) and China Power International Development Ltd (China Power) to establish a joint research and development centre (R&D) for carbon neutrality.

The MoA also aims to deepen technical and knowledge exchange in clean energy between Malaysia and China and inject green intelligence into the Belt and Road projects.

Guoann Dot Com has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two Chinese industrial partners, namely CSEIA and China Power, to deepen bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, creating a more positive environment for sustainable development cooperation.

“These agreements mark a historic collaboration between Malaysia and China in the realms of clean energy and carbon neutrality, celebrating the dual mission of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the shared development of the Belt and Road Initiative,” Guoann Dot Com said in a statement today.

It said the MoA strengthens the technological and knowledge exchange in clean energy development between the two countries, aiming to enhance Malaysia’s application of clean and renewable energy (RE), demonstrating the country’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.

“This lays the foundation for Malaysia’s upcoming development phase with plans to build power stations exceeding 2-3 gigawatts of clean and smart energy, propelling the nation towards a low-carbon, sustainable future,” it said.

Guoann Dot Com chief executive officer Teo Kok Ann said multiple parties from different states in Malaysia are currently showing interest in the project and the company plans to finalise the location in the coming months.

Meanwhile, CSEIA vice chairman Shi Chun said the RE power station project and zero-carbon park construction is expected to draw an investment of nearly 20 renminbi (about RM14 billion).

On carbon neutral standards in Malaysia, UM Power Energy Dedicated Advanced Centre executive director Prof Dr Nasrudin Abd Rahim said the feasibility will depend on the R&D process and the research done but UM aims to turn its campus into a smart campus focusing on research and solving the carbon problem.

The agreement was signed by Teo, Shi Chun, UM vice chancellor Prof Kaharudin Dimyati, Tsinghua University School of Architecture Design and Research deputy dean Prof Borong Lin, and China Power deputy general manager Lu Xiang. — Bernama