KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) expects the rate of dividend to be paid out for the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) for 2023 to be higher compared to last year.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said this is following an increase in investment profits and performance trends of Simpan SSPN savings deposits each year as well as being supported by the various privileges and benefits of Simpan SSPN.

“In 2023, PTPTN recorded an investment return of Simpan SSPN deposits of RM287.64 million for the period from January to September, thus making it a better achievement compared to the RM220.60 million for the same period in 2022.

“The increase of the overnight policy rate (OPR) to 3.0 per cent on May 3, 2023, until now helped PTPTN obtain more consistent investment returns,” she said, adding that it declared a 3.05 per cent dividend for the Simpan SSPN for 2022.

She said the increased profits were supported by short- and long-term syariah-compliant investment methods in the local money market, which protected the principal and provided high returns.

She said the strengthening of the investment strategy by focusing on long-term fixed savings and investment involvement in the sukuk market also helped to increase the return on the investment, in line with the government's desire to ensure savings in Simpan SSPN are always guaranteed and protected.

“The PTPTN, as an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), remains committed to empowering the practice of saving for higher education through Simpan SSPN.

“The PTPTN will continue to be committed to raising public awareness to continue saving in Simpan SSPN to avoid relying on loans. The PTPTN is confident this effort will be supported by all parties to realise the PTPTN's vision as ‘Peneraju Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Negara’ (Leader of the National Higher Education Fund),” she said.

Norliza urged parents to save in Simpan SSPN to enjoy the benefits, including takaful protection for depositors, Matching Grants of up to RM10,000 for each eligible family, is government-guaranteed and shariah-compliant savings.

Simpan SSPN deposits are also the only savings product that provides tax assessment relief of up to RM8,000 per year. ― Bernama