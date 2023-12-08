KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The rise in domestic investors indicates growing investor confidence, said Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said this was proven when as much as 45 per cent of the RM225 billion total approved investments from January to September this year were domestic investors.

“The level of confidence was not as high as it is now. This is due to positive economic overflow resulting from investments made by the local companies,” he said after the “Ada Apa dengan NIMP 2030 - Maju Industri, Maju Ekonomi Rakyat” programme, in conjunction with the Madani Government’s First Anniversary Programme here today.

Advertisement

Tengku Zafrul also said that Miti will continue to focus on increasing the confidence of domestic investors to invest in Malaysia through the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

For foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI), he said Miti will ensure that many other aspects are improved and that the approved investments can be realised as soon as possible.

Malaysia has attracted RM225 billion worth of approved investments in the service, manufacturing and primary sectors in the January-September 2023 period, up 6.6 per cent from the RM211 billion investments approved in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Tengku Zafrul added that the government will continue to focus on investments based on vision rather than sectors in driving the national economy. ― Bernama