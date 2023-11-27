KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — REDtone Digital Bhd and SpaceX have signed an authorised reseller agreement to offer Starlink satellite-based high-speed internet services across Malaysia.

In a statement today, REDtone, which is an integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services provider company, said with its team of more than 150 dedicated engineers across the country, the company can quickly deploy Starlink’s broadband services to users in remote locations as well as areas with geographical and environmental constraints.

REDtone chief executive officer Lau Bik Soon said the company’s strength as a network integrator will enable them to offer seamless satellite-based services to government and enterprise customers.

“We are targeting sectors which are showing an increasing reliance on satellite services such as oil and gas, telecommunications, shipping and maritime, financial services and plantations.

“These sectors are expected to be a significant driver of satellite market growth in the country and will enhance the company’s profitability,” he said.

Lau said REDtone is taking a step forward in realising the government’s vision to achieve 100 per cent internet access in populated areas.

He said about three per cent of the country’s population is residing in areas with little or no internet connectivity.

“This is where we come in to fill the broadband gap via satellite, to enable economic growth, provide access to education and healthcare, and enhance public safety,” he said.

According to the statement, the satellite market is estimated to be worth RM19.7 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9 per cent.

It also said there are currently 5,000 Starlink satellites in orbit and the company has started launching the Gen 2 satellites which enables them to provide digital support to every corner, connecting the unconnected and bridging the digital divide in the country.

As of September 2023, Starlink has connected more than two million active customers in over 60 countries.

SpaceX is an American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, defence contractor and satellite communications company headquartered in Hawthorne, California. — Bernama