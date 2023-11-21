KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — More than 400 delegates from over 13 countries are targeted to participate in the Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (Gopio) International Expo and Business Summit Kuala Lumpur 2023, scheduled to take place next month.

Gopio Malaysia president S. Gunasekaren said the three-day expo, starting from December 1, will be held at the Merdeka Hall, World Trade Centre, here.

The expo aims to serve as the pivotal global platforms for the growth and progress of people of Indian origin and Indian diaspora businesses and entrepreneurs, he said.

“The events also aim at facilitating collaborations, recognising achievements and provide accessible information and global engagement, among others,” he told a press conference today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gopio secretary-general S. Sashidharan said to date, more than 200 delegates from Australia, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Mauritius, Myanmar, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, as well as 50 local participants have confirmed their attendance.

He said that Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and Minister of State for External Affairs of India Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will also join the event.

Gopio is a non-profit organisation with a primary focus on promoting the interests and well-being of the PIO and the global Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

Notable programmes include the International Charity Golf Tournament, International Business Summit, International Business Expo, Gopio Malaysia’s 25th Anniversary Banquet, and the International Business Excellence Award Ceremony. — Bernama