GEORGE TOWN, Nov 4 — Firefly, a subsidiary of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has marked the commencement of its maiden flight from its jet operations’ hub, Penang International Airport (PEN), to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok today.

In a statement today, MAG chief executive officer of Airlines, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said this strategic expansion underscores Firefly’s commitment to strengthening its footprint throughout the Asean region.

“The establishment of a direct connection between PEN and DMK exemplifies our dedication to driving growth in the northern hub, and this will improve regional accessibility for domestic travellers while also opening doors for international visitors, boosting tourism as well as business travel and foreign investment.

“We are excited about the prospect of fostering increased connectivity and contributing significantly to inbound tourism,” he said.

This new route will operate five times weekly, utilising the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft. — Bernama

