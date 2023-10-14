KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The electrical and electronics (E&E) industry will continue to be empowered with the opening of the high-technology industrial area in Kerian, North Perak, said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a statement today that the opening of this area will complete the E&E cluster in the Northern Region and help encourage investors to expand their production facilities to new locations nearby.

“More importantly, this step can reap benefits from the shift in the E&E industry’s global supply chain to the Asean region,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said the new Kerian Integrated Industrial Park is expected to attract more investors into the country’s E&E sector.

“This will open opportunities to E&E industry players and micro, small and medium enterprises to become part of Malaysia’s E&E industry ecosystem,” he added. — Bernama

