LANGKAWI, Aug 30 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) plans to channel RM5 million in financing to entrepreneurs in Kedah this year.

According to marketing and communications department head Ahmad Nazlee Idris, PUNB has approved about RM4 million in funding to nine entrepreneurs in Malaysia’s rice bowl state as of July 31, 2023.

“Our target is to help between eight and 10 more entrepreneurs in the state until year-end. Most entrepreneurs here ventured into retail and distribution, besides automotive and professional services such as health clinics and early childhood education,” he told the media during the “Jelajah Rakan Usahawan PUNB Langkawi, Kedah Bersama Media” programme here today.

The three-day programme, which started on August 28 (Monday), gave the media an opportunity to learn more about the business of PUNB’s entrepreneur partners in Langkawi and to share their success stories.

PUNB is offering business financing of between RM100,000 and RM10 million to Bumiputera businesses.

Ahmad Nazlee said since it was established in 1991, PUNB had approved business financing of RM290 million to 780 companies in Kedah, including RM25 million for 50 financing companies in Langkawi.

He said that for this year, PUNB received a total financing amount of RM200 million but it aims to approve RM250 million in business financing compared with the initial target of RM189 million after reviewing the needs of entrepreneurs.

“Usually, we will approve an amount that exceeds the government’s annual allocation after receiving financing payments from the entrepreneurs involved,” he said.

As of June this year, RM89 million in funding had been approved involving 195 entrepreneurs from 135 companies across the country.

Since last year, PUNB has been actively focusing on financially supporting companies with sustainable initiatives that advocate energy saving or green technology. — Bernama