KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon, as selling pressure was seen across the board, led by Telekom Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional.

Both counters dragged the barometer down by a combined 3.57 points.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.95 points to 1,406.48 from yesterday's close of 1,420.43.

The benchmark index opened 1.36 points better at 1,421.79.

Market breadth was negative with decliners surpassing gainers 450 to 182, while 433 counters were unchanged, 1,282 untraded, and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.36 billion units worth RM863.62 million.

Among Bursa heavyweights, Maybank reduced three sen to RM8.64, Petronas Chemicals eased five sen to RM8.59 and IHH Healthcare dropped seven sen to RM5.74, while Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM4.25 and RM5.26, respectively.

Of the actives, Top Glove and Citaglobal fell three sen each to 64.5 sen and 24.5 sen, respectively, and MY E.G. Services edged up half-a-sen to 91 sen, while MMAG Holdings and Serba Dinamik were flat at 2.5 sen and two sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 85.90 points to 10,047.69, the FBM 70 lost 74.00 points to 12,234.87, the FBMT 100 Index declined 88.13 points to 9,797.87, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 124.79 points to 10,072.34, and the FBM ACE shed 57.10 points to 4,686.56.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index eased 1.12 points to 697.18, the Financial Services Index was 62.33 points lower at 16,058.69, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 0.76 of-a-point to 173.96, and the Plantation Index decreased 97.87 points to 6,464.27. ― Bernama