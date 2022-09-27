KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Telecommunication tower solutions company MRH Digital Sdn Bhd has sealed a deal for a direct investment of RM1.6 billion by Chengdu Sihan Technology Stock Ltd in relation to 4G and 5G technology.

The deal, to develop and maintain a network of multi-operator telecommunication towers and in building connectivity (IBC) at strategic locations throughout Malaysia, was inked through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chengdu Sihan, which is a provider of comprehensive power grid informatisation solutions, and foreign manpower procurement specialists Cosmos International Consultancy Sdn Bhd.

Executive director Ezzul Na’im Mohd Rohaizee said through this collaboration, MRH Digital would be able to assist Malaysia to achieve its 5G rollout goal across the nation within its dedicated timeframe.

“This will ensure Malaysia will be one of the Asean leaders in digital connectivity and the huge benefits 5G can bring, from a commercial, industrial and personal perspective,” he said at the MoU signing event here today.

The MoU was inked between MRH Digital executive chairman Mohd Rohaizee Hashim, Chengdu Sihan director Liu Jian, and the executive director of Cosmos International Datuk Seri Mossco Woo.

The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

Zahidi said the collaboration, involving an investment of RM1.6 billion, is a completely private investment from China without involving any funds from government agencies in an effort to speed up the nation’s digitisation process. — Bernama