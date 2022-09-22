The 18th edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2022 generated RM2.36 billion in sales, surpassing its original target of RM1.9 billion. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The 18th edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2022, organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), generated RM2.36 billion in sales, surpassing its original target of RM1.9 billion.

Mihas 2022, which was held between Sept 7 and 10, recorded exhibitors’ sales of RM1.65 billion from the showcase, while RM714.7 million was generated from the International Sourcing Programme (INSP).

The INSP comprised prearranged business-to-business meetings conducted physically and virtually in conjunction with Mihas 2022.

The top clusters with the highest total sales recorded were financial services, agricultural produce, prepared food, beverages as well as palm oil products.

A total of 264 Malaysian exporters and 192 foreign buyers from 33 countries participated in the physical INSP, while 226 Malaysian exporters and 197 foreign buyers from 48 countries participated in the virtual INSP.

Five premium buyers from India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and the United States were also brought in physically to meet with Malaysian exporters with a total sales amounting to RM714.70 million recorded, comprising RM650.22 million from the physical INSP and RM64.48 million from the virtual INSP.

Matrade chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the agency has continued to fortify Malaysia as the heart of the global halal hub through Mihas.

Moving forward, Matrade will continue to encourage the business community, especially micro, small and medium enterprises to think regional or international even if they are newly established, he added.

“Businesses must realise the vast opportunities available in the international halal market and make a move to capitalise on them. Matrade is ready to assist Malaysian exporters to tap into the opportunities of the global Islamic economy, which is estimated to reach US$2.8 trillion (US$1=RM4.57) by 2025,” Mohd Mustafa said in a statement today.

Following the success of Mihas 2022, Matrade announced that next year’s Mihas 2023 will be held from Sept 12 to 15, 2023, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre. — Bernama