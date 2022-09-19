Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had served in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for 35 years in various capacities up to his retirement. — Picture courtesy of Ancom Nylex

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Integrated chemicals group Ancom Nylex Bhd has appointed former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and Christina Foo as independent non-executive directors effective immediately.

Ancom Nylex executive chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei extended his welcome to the two, and said their appointments were in-line with company’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity in its workforce as well as board representation.

“We trust their knowledge and experience will help provide different dimensions and perspectives to our boardroom discussions,” said Siew in a statement today.

The two new directors will also be members of the firm's audit committee.

A bachelor of business studies (accounting) degree graduate from Deakin University, Australia in 1985, Foo is a chartered accountant and a member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants; fellow of CPA Australia; fellow of Malaysian Institute of Management; fellow of Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia; qualified risk director, Institute of Enterprise Risk Practitioners; a member of Asean Chartered Professional Accountants and a member of Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance.

She started her career at Ernst and Young (EY) in Malaysia and served in various capacities both internationally and in the country.

In 2001, Foo founded Priority One group and was a director of Priority One Tax Services Sdn Bhd until August 2022, and also a board director of KPJ Healthcare Bhd from 2018 to 2021.

She is currently the senior independent director of UEM Sunrise Bhd and sits on the board of Malaysian Technology Development Corporation Sdn Bhd.

At the same time, she also chairs the industry advisory board of Sunway Business School, Sunway University.

As for Fuzi, the former IGP graduated with a bachelor of arts (honours) degree from Universiti Malaya in 1983, obtained his masters in anthropology and sociology from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 1991 and completed the advance management and leadership programmes from the SAID Business School at Oxford University, United Kingdom in 2014.

Fuzi had served in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for 35 years in various capacities up to his retirement.

He joined the PDRM in 1984 a cadet assistant superintendent of police and was attached to the special branch department from 1986 to 2009 where he served in various capacities, including deputy director of the special branch in 2007.

In 2014, he served as the director of the management department in Bukit Aman and was subsequently promoted as the director of special branch in 2015.

In September 2017, he was promoted as the IGP, the highest-ranking position in the PDRM, until his retirement in May 2019.

Currently, Fuzi is the independent non-executive chairman of Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, Tropicana Corporation Berhad and SIAB Holdings Berhad.

Simultaneously, Siew also announced that three long-serving directors were departing from Ancom Nylex.

They were Tan Sri Lin See Yan, who served as an independent non-executive director since October 2000; Edmond Cheah Swee Leng, who was independent non-executive director since August 2005; and Lim Hock Chye, who was appointed in January 2011.

“On behalf of the board, our shareholders and other stakeholders, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Tan Sri Lin, Edmond and Hock Chye for their service over the years,” Siew said.

“Their advice and input have been invaluable and I thank them for their service to the company. I wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.”